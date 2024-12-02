UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Align Technology worth $143,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 854.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 547.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Align Technology by 52.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $232.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

