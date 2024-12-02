Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 188.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 134.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.