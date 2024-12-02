Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods
In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 23.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $8,255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 639.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSN
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.28. 579,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $66.88.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to Manage Market Volatility
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.