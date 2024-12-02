Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Twin Disc by 280.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 753.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

