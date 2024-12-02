True Wealth Design LLC Purchases Shares of 483 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $63.39 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

