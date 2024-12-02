Tri Ri Asset Management Corp Buys New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 6.1% of Tri Ri Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $215.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.