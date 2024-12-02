Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,194,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

TT stock opened at $416.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.01 and a 200-day moving average of $359.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

