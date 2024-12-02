Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,544,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after buying an additional 356,704 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

