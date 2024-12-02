Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $617,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $184.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $957.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

