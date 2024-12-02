TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 317.09 ($4.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.49. TR Property Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302.50 ($3.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.57). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

About TR Property Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.