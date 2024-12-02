TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance
TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 317.09 ($4.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 353.49. TR Property Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 302.50 ($3.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 360 ($4.57). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.11 and a beta of 0.93.
About TR Property Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TR Property Investment Trust
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Growth Stocks That Won’t Slow Down in 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Semtech Stock Leads Industrial Semiconductors’ Comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Dogs of Tech: 3 Semiconductor Stocks Set for a 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.