TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271.75 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 268.49 ($3.41), with a volume of 513859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.50 ($3.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,019.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Nicolas Breteau sold 96,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.23), for a total value of £246,339.36 ($312,891.35). 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

