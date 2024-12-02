Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 148603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a market cap of C$130.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

