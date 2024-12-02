TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,526,000. AerCap comprises approximately 2.3% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 480,551 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 428,487 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in AerCap by 3,568.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 427,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 416,096 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $99.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $100.81.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

