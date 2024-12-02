The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $266.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.61 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.74.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.