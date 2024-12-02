The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 16.8% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.0% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 3,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 207,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $429.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.59 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.