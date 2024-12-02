The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Buys $29,894.98 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $29,894.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,884,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,957.62. The trade was a 0.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,341 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,451.84.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,876 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $49,540.16.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,364 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $55,571.04.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $35,617.84.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $126,156.40.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 995.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter valued at $191,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.