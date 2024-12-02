TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 418.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 364.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,263. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

