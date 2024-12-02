T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $123.84 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $124.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

