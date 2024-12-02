T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $244.82. 3,225,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. The company has a market cap of $284.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $151.38 and a one year high of $248.15.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 55.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.