Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Trading 7.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). Approximately 610,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 230,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.44 ($0.04).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.33 million, a PE ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.92.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

