StockNews.com Upgrades Polaris (NYSE:PII) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PII. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. Polaris has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 534.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

