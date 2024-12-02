StockNews.com Upgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Buy

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

KFRC has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Kforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kforce

Kforce Stock Up 0.6 %

KFRC stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Kforce has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.19 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $718,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kforce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.