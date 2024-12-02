StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

UUU stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

