StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %
UUU stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What are earnings reports?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.