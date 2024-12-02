Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1935590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

