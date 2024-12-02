SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $16,560,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after acquiring an additional 817,501 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,370,000 after buying an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after buying an additional 201,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,984,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,657,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

