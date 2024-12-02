SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $177.27 and last traded at $173.49, with a volume of 43936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.52.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

