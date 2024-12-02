SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $87.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.