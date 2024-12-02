SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.08 and last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 434546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.