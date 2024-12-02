SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 17.4% of Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC owned 1.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $60,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $470,588,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,599,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 152.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 934,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 564,246 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.
About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
