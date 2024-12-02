SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 17.4% of Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC owned 1.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $60,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $470,588,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,599,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 152.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 934,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 564,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.