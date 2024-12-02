S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $88,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,419,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $522.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $509.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.71. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

