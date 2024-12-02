SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 788.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,285 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 1.16% of SmartRent worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMRT. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in SmartRent by 133.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,316,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,147 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,658,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 2,549,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 27.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,009,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,797 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SmartRent by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 468,619 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

In other news, Director Frank Martell purchased 48,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,895.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,204 shares in the company, valued at $359,895.80. This trade represents a 24.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 173,204 shares of company stock worth $266,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

SmartRent Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $1.77 on Monday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $340.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.94 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

