Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $13.03 on Monday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Silicom by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

