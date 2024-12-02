Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Expands By 21.7%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,186,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 6,724,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 252.7 days.

Resolute Mining Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of RMGGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

