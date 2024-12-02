Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Drops By 24.1%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,189,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 6,833,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,882.9 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

