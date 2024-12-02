Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Drops By 24.1%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,189,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 6,833,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,882.9 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
About Orbia Advance
