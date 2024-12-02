Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Decreases By 27.0%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,417.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OMV Aktiengesellschaft
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.