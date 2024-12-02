Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Decreases By 27.0%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,417.0 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.82. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

