Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Expands By 24.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 1,142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,730.3 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

MTLHF stock remained flat at $5.43 during midday trading on Monday. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.