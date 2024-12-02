Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Expands By 24.2%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,419,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 1,142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,730.3 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance
MTLHF stock remained flat at $5.43 during midday trading on Monday. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.
About Mitsubishi Chemical Group
