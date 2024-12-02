Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Increases By 23.7%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $16.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Medicover AB has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

About Medicover AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.