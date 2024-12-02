Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Declines By 25.7%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,282,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 9,800,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,427.8 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LKREF stock remained flat at $4.40 during trading hours on Friday. 21,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

