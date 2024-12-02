Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Declines By 17.3%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,112,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 11,023,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Health International Price Performance
OTCMKTS JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.
JD Health International Company Profile
