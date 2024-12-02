Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Declines By 17.3%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,112,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 11,023,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Health International Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDHIF remained flat at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

