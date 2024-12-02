Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Grows By 51.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.