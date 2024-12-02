Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Increases By 11.5%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Information Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,778. The company has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a P/E ratio of -52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -257.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on III

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 15,075 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $50,501.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,782.30. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 44,931 shares of company stock valued at $150,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.