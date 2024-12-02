Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Rises By 11.8%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.51. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

