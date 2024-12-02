Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Expands By 30.4%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Hiscox Price Performance
HCXLF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.
About Hiscox
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.