Short Interest in FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Expands By 22.6%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,837,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 4,760,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,389.9 days.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FITGF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. FIT Hon Teng has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

