Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 56.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,032,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,019.7 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of FBBPF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
