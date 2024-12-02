Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 56.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,032,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,019.7 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of FBBPF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,773. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

