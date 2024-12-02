Short Interest in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expands By 30.8%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 51.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fabrinet by 70.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $234.58 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.30 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.