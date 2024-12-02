Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Expands By 23.5%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 841,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 577.4 days.
E.On Price Performance
ENAKF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. E.On has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $15.34.
About E.On
