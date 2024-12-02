Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Expands By 23.5%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 841,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 577.4 days.

E.On Price Performance

ENAKF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. E.On has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

