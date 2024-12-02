Short Interest in Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Declines By 11.1%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRREF stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.81. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.80. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.74.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

