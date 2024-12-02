Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 17.4%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,832. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

