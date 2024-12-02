Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 17.4%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,832. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Decibel Cannabis
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.