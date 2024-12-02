Short Interest in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Grows By 31.3%

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $168.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

